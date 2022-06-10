Entertainment

'Vikram Vedha' shoot wrapped, Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt note

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 10, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

'Vikram Vedha' is officially wrapped! (Photo credit: Twitter/@iHrithik)

Director duo Pushkar and Gayathri's upcoming title Vikram Vedha has officially wrapped its filming. On the occasion, actor Hrithik Roshan shared pictures from the sets and wrote a heartfelt caption narrating the challenges and victories along the journey. To note, Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the titular Tamil action thriller that was released in 2017. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vikram Vedha takes its inspiration from the folktale Vikram Aur Betaal.

The original neo-noir Tamil film starred actors R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Roshan will reportedly essay the role of a gangster Vedha while Saif Ali Khan will appear as the cop Vikram.

With the shoot wrapped up, the film is eyeing a theatrical release on September 30.

Post Roshan called the filming journey 'frightful and delightful'

Roshan shared the update about the film on Instagram with a wrap-up picture along with the directors and Khan. In the caption, he thanked the directors and his co-stars and spoke about the challenges they faced due to COVID-19. He also related his journey to a skydive, calling it "frightful and delightful." "It's been a journey of remolding, rewiring, and trusting," he wrote.

Caption He thanked Khan for his 'powerful presence'

Roshan thanked Khan for being a "powerful presence" alongside his other co-stars. "For me, becoming Vedha, good or bad, wouldn't have been possible without the powerful presence of Saif Ali Khan as Vikram, in addition to all my co-actors [especially] Rohit Saraf, Radhika Apte [and] Yogita Bihani who gave me an impetus as a performer (sic)," the actor wrote.

Information Khan described working with Roshan as an 'elevating experience'

"Pushkar and Gayathri are quite the dynamic duo with great creative energy and it's been very rewarding working with them," Khan said in a statement. "A complete icing on the cake and elevating experience for me was working with Hrithik and doing some intense action scenes," he concluded. Khan has Om Raut's Adipurush coming up next, whereas Roshan will star in Fighter.