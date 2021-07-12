Iron Man in 'What If?' is not Robert Downey Jr.?

Written by Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021

Robert Downey Jr. didn't lend voice in 'What If...?'

Marvel recently dropped the trailer of its animated series, What If...?, which featured most of the superhero characters. But, fans were left highly upset when they realized that Iron Man wasn't being voiced by Robert Downey Jr., though it was promised earlier. In fact, there were similar cases with other characters like Captain Marvel, Captain America and Guardians of the Galaxy's The Collector.

Reactions

Netizens called Marvel's choice of not casting Downey Jr. 'poor'

Naturally, reaction on this recast is not positive. One fan called it "disappointing" as "Steve Rogers, Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, The Collector, Howard the Duck will NOT be voiced by Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Benicio Del Toro, Seth Green." Another user wrote, "#WhatIf not using his (Downey Jr.) talents seems like a poor choice for @Marvel."

Revelation

Jeff Goldblum had said Downey would voice Iron Man

It all started when Jeff Goldblum, who played the Grandmaster in Thor: Ragnarok, told BuzzFeed in 2019 that Downey Jr. would lend his voice for the animated series. "It's an animated version of all the characters we know and love from Marvel and this episode included the Grandmaster and Iron Man, so Robert Downey Jr. will do a voice for that," Goldblum had said.

Information

Here's what Goldblum had said

This had made fans excited since RDJ's last MCU appearance in Endgame was quite emotional. But given this development and if it truly holds ground, things are a bit fuzzy as to whether Goldblum was misinformed or Downey Jr. backed out of the project.

Information

Recently, Downey Jr. unfollowed all his MCU co-stars on Instagram

Earlier, rumors mills had suggested that Downey Jr. has bid adieu to MCU post Endgame. Adding fuel to the fire, recently news came that the actor has unfollowed every Marvel co-star on Instagram, sending fans into a tizzy. Some said that it was his manager's fault, while some came up with speculations of a cold war between Downey Jr. and the MCU makers.

Release Date

'What If…?' to premiere on August 11 on Disney+

Back to What If...?, its teaser released last week. The venture deals with multiverse theories and alternate realities, which will be narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). The video featured Peggy Carter as super soldier, Tony Stark, Erik Killmonger and the Guardians. Fans also got to hear Chadwick Boseman, one last time. This animated series is set to premiere on Disney+ from August 11.