'Dhaakad' to 'Stranger Things': Your OTT weekend watchlist is here

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 30, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Take a look at all the new films and shows hitting OTT platforms this week.

It's time to revisit the list of new releases on OTT platforms. This week, it's a mixed bag of several genres. From Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad to the recently released Telugu film Virata Parvam, we have several new titles debuting on streaming platforms to add to our watchlist for the weekend. Dive in to know where to watch these movies and shows.

#1 'Virata Parvam'

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's Telugu film Virata Parvam is set to arrive on the OTT platform Netflix on Friday (July 1). Directed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam hit the big screens on June 17 and is making its digital debut two weeks after its theatrical premiere. Priyamani and Nandita Das play key supporting roles in this romantic period drama.

#2 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from Friday (July 1). Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film hit the big screens on June 3. The magnum opus marked the maiden outing of Chhillar and has Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt playing important roles. Kumar played the great warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan in the film.

#3 'Dhaakad'

Kangana Ranaut's actioner Dhaakad will debut on ZEE5 on Friday (July 1) after its underwhelming theatrical run. The film's OTT debut is happening 45 days after its theatrical premiere on May 20. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles. Sohel Maklai and Deepak Mukut have produced the venture, with Hunar Mukut serving as co-producer.

#4 'The Terminal List'

Amazon Prime Video will start streaming the show The Terminal List on Friday. Touted to be an action thriller, the limited series will revolve around the story of a Naval officer James Reece, played by Chris Pratt, who lands in a tough situation while trying to accomplish a deadly mission. The eight-episode show also stars Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch in pivotal roles.

#5 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2

The second volume of Stranger Things' fourth season will arrive on Netflix also on Friday. The release comes roughly five weeks after Volume 1's premiere on May 27. The second volume will have two episodes: Chapter Eight: Papa and Chapter Nine: The Piggyback with a runtime of 1:25 hours and 2:30 hours, respectively. These will be the final episodes of the fourth season.