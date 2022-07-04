Lifestyle

Here's Ranveer Singh's fitness secrets you've been dying to know

Ranveer Singh is a huge fitness enthusiast and extremely strict about his diet. (Photo credit: Instagram @ranveersingh)

Well-known for his quirky fashion, Bollywood heart-throb Ranveer Singh not only impresses his fans with his tremendous performances but also wows them with his ripped and toned body. He made his Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and since then the star's physical transformation has been nothing but epic. Let's check out his workout plan and fitness secrets.

Workout What Singh's workout plan looks like

Being a fitness freak, Singh starts his morning workout with an intense cardio routine which includes HIIT and 25 minutes of mobility drill. He also does a lot of burpees, squats, push-ups, and deadlifts. Singh practices one to two hours of extensive weight training in the evening. He usually ends his workout with a dedicated resistance band routine. He also enjoys swimming and running.

Swimming Singh is a big fan of swimming

Singh avoids alcohol and believes in eating clean and healthy which is the ultimate secret behind his fit body. Swimming is his go-to cardio exercise. He also loves skipping and cycling. Besides hitting the gym, he also loves exercising outdoors. During the shooting of his 2021 film 83, Singh enjoyed playing cricket and learning more about the game.

Diet Ranveer Singh's diet plan

Singh prefers home-cooked meals that include a good amount of natural proteins with no salt, or oil. The Padmaavat star strictly avoids sugar and junk food. He starts his morning breakfast with a banana and egg white omelet. He has chicken or fish with some veggies for lunch and repeats the same for dinner. He loves snacking on dry fruits and protein shakes.

Food Singh eats every three hours

Being extremely strict about this diet, Singh makes sure that he never skips his meals and has something every three hours. Whenever he feels hungry, he snacks on fruits and nuts. Singh, also a sweet-tooth, is a big fan of Nutella. Therefore, he has been suggested healthy chocolate spread alternatives like hazelnut butter and avocado mousse by his nutritionist.