5 homemade face masks for men

Face masks are becoming quite popular in the beauty industry as they make you feel fresh and lively instantly and give a natural and healthy glow to your skin. Not only women, but men also need to pamper their skin with homemade face masks as they have more rough and oily skin. Here are five homemade face masks for men to get clearer skin.

Acne Neem face mask

Not only women but men suffer from acne and pimples as well which makes their skin irritated and rough. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of neem will control excess oil production and keep pimples at bay. Mix together powdered neem and rose water to form a paste. Apply it to your face, wait for 20 minutes and rinse it off with cold water.

Face mask 2 Aloe vera and cucumber face mask

Packed with cooling and healing properties, aloe vera protects the skin from sunburns, fights redness and inflammation, and keeps the skin nourished. Cucumber soothes the skin and eliminates swelling and puffiness. Blend together aloe vera, vitamin E oil, and cucumber slices. Apply this mask evenly over your face and wait for 30 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

Face mask 3 Dark chocolate, milk and salt face mask

Packed with antioxidant properties, dark chocolate protects the skin from pigmentation and sun damage. Milk moisturizes the skin and prevents dryness and flakiness. This face mask will make your skin glow. Melt dark chocolate and let it cool. Mix the dark chocolate with milk and a little salt. Apply it to your face, and wait for 20 minutes before rinsing it off.

Face mask 4 Lemon and tomato face mask

Loaded with antioxidant properties, tomatoes act as a natural sunscreen, reduce oiliness, tighten the pores, prevent acne and make your skin soft and supple. Lemon lightens and brightens the skin tone and prevents excessive oil production. Mix together freshly squeezed lemon juice and tomato juice. Apply it to your skin including your beard. Wait for 15 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

Face mask 5 Honey and banana face mask

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, bananas boost skin elasticity and eliminate dirt, dust, and dead skin cells. It also reduces dark spots and evens out your skin tone. Honey exfoliates and moisturizes the skin. Mash a few banana slices and mix them with honey. Apply this evenly all over your face and wait for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.