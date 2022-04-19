Lifestyle

Beauty detox for healthy skin, hair and body

Beauty detox for healthy skin, hair and body

Written by Sneha Das Apr 19, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

Detoxify your hair, body and skin with these amazing tips and tricks.

Detox is in! Toxins can accumulate in our body over a period of time and lead to dull and rough skin that is prone to breaking out, hairfall, brittle nails, and so on. Detoxifying yourself internally as well as externally can help you get rid of all these problems. You also start to feel healthy overall. Here is how you can detox.

Exfoliation External detox for the skin

Cleanse your face with a gentle cleanser to get rid of impurities and oil in the morning. Exfoliate once a week to eliminate dead skin cells that tend to make your skin appear dull and lifeless. Use a hydrating serum to re-energize your skin. Apply a detoxifying face mask once a week. Use a clay or charcoal mask to ensure deep cleaning.

Skin detox drink Internal detox for acne-free and clear skin

Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, turmeric is extremely good for your skin health. This turmeric drink will help in detoxification and give you acne-free, clear, and radiant skin. Drinking this healthy detox water daily will soothe your stomach and boost your immune system. Crush and boil fresh turmeric with some water. Add lemon juice and honey and drink early in the morning.

Hair External detox for your hair

Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties, vitamins, minerals, and alpha-hydroxy acid that help to detoxify your hair, remove dandruff and exfoliate your scalp. Mix 1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water and pour it through your hair without rinsing it much. Then shampoo and condition your hair to reveal a neat and clean scalp.

Hair detox drink Internal detox for healthy hair

This nutritious detox drink made with fresh kiwi, mint, and cucumber is great for your hair health. Kiwi will nourish your scalp and the zinc in it promotes hair growth, while cucumber strengthens your mane and prevents hair fall. Add sliced kiwi and cucumber to a jar along with some fresh mint leaves and cool water. Leave it for two hours and enjoy.

Detoxification Internal and external detox for the body

Exercise daily to detox your body and strengthen your body's natural defenses. Exercise flushes out toxins from the body and maintains your kidney and liver health. You can try doing aerobics or yoga. Infuse water with watermelon, mint, lemon, and ginger to detox and hydrate your body from the inside. It will aid in digestion, promote weight loss and lower your blood pressure.