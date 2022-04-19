Lifestyle

How to maintain a long-distance relationship

Written by Lahari Basu Edited by Anamica Singh Apr 19, 2022, 06:00 pm 2 min read

Without being pessimistic, view your long-distance relation with trust and an open mind.

Are long-distance relationships really that big of a deal? Haven't people always been apart at least at some stage in life from their loved ones? Without focusing on missing the person and torturing yourself with pessimistic and suspicious thoughts, look at the situation with a more open mind. A little effort is all it takes to maintain a healthy long-distance relationship.

#1 Communicate as much as possible

Communication is the key to a healthy relationship. So it is important that you talk to your partner regularly. But neither force yourself nor your partner to talk simply because you feel the compulsion to. If there's nothing to talk about, keep the call short and simple. If you are unable to call, text, but never ignore your partner's call.

#2 Surprise each other with thoughtful gifts

Just talking isn't always enough to make each other feel special, appreciated, and loved. Make an effort and ship a thoughtful gift to their doorstep. Handmade items have love and value attached to the effort you made in making them. So get creative and prepare a hand-made gift. You can also order something off the Internet. After all, it is the thought that counts.

#3 Try to meet every few months

Missing can turn into yearning when you don't get to see or be around the person you love. While distance can make the heart grow fonder, it can also create differences and misunderstandings. Don't let distance be the cause of cracks in your relationship, and decide on meeting at least every three or four months to spend enough time with each other.

#4 Bond over something

Having something in common means having an invisible thread that keeps you linked. So share something, anything. If you both enjoy watching web series, get a subscription to OTT platforms and share the password. You can discuss a show's developments or pique their interest in a show they haven't watched yet. Try to learn a new skill together, or from each other.

#5 Be emotionally available

When couples live far away from each other, they sometimes might feel alone emotionally. If you do all of the above things, you create an environment where both partners know that they can reach out to each other no matter the issue, time, or scenario. When both partners have this assurance, there is a sense of emotional security minus any feeling of loneliness.