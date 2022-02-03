Lifestyle

5 unconventional Valentine's Day gifts for your beloved

5 unconventional Valentine's Day gifts for your beloved

Written by Lahari Basu Feb 03, 2022, 03:22 pm 2 min read

So which gift are you going to choose this Valentine's Day?

February is here and with it comes the much-awaited and much-celebrated day--Valentine's Day. Do you have your gift ready yet? Take our advice and avoid the trouble of picking up a last-minute boring gift, such as chocolates or flowers. These have been done to death. Here are a few innovative ways to make your beau's face light up in a billion-dollar smile.

#1 Personalized items

Items like necklaces, pendants, cuff links, tie clips, key chains and wallets are beyond common in the gifting world. However, you can make your gift stand out by adding a touch of individual affection, something everyone loves. Attention to detail is key as you choose the best-suited item, handpick the right words and live the whole experience of creating something unique.

#2 Custom song art

This is a relatively new and highly personalized gifting item. With song art gifts you can select a music that is close to your heart and bears a special meaning, and print its sound waves on a plaque or a photo frame to make it tangible. The frame will have a QR code that you can scan to play the song on your device.

#3 Handmade scarf, hat, gloves or blanket

Handmade items have a special place in everyone's heart. Be it a gift from a grandmother, parents, siblings, or a partner, there is a different charm attached to the piece representing love and patience. If you are into knitting, crocheting, or sewing, definitely try making something for your partner this Valentine's Day and watch their pupils dilate upon receiving your loving gift.

#4 Book of qualities

If you are one of those last-minute gift getters, try this to seize the day. Get a scrapbook and fill it up with jokes, anecdotes, photographs, emojis, and handwritten notes reigniting joyful memories of your relationship. Remind your partner of their immense qualities, and express your love by showing them how much they mean to you.

#5 Weekend getaway

If your partner loves to travel, surprise them with a well-planned trip or a tempting travel coupon for two. If you are in a long-distance relationship, nothing works better than this. You can get to cherish each other's company over a glass of wine by the fireplace at a cozy cottage, or go camping. Doesn't that sound delightful?