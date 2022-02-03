Lifestyle

5 ways to spruce up your guest bedroom

Written by Varnika Sharma Feb 03, 2022, 03:02 pm 2 min read

The perfect guest bedroom will ensure a memorable stay for your family and friends.

When it comes to decorating or renovating a home, the guest bedroom probably doesn't feature prominently on your priority list. But this room can leave a huge impression on your guests. If you are someone who loves to entertain, then it is imperative that you treat your guests to a great experience. Here are a few things you can do with the guest bedroom.

#1 Introduce a seating area

If the room is spacious, turn one corner into a small seating area. This place can be used to chat with your guests and can also act as a space where they can enjoy their morning tea or coffee. A set of two chairs with a small coffee table is enough, and you don't have to go overboard or spend a fortune.

#2 Create an accent wall

An accent wall is a great way to change the look of any room without spending a bomb. The wall behind your bed should be your accent wall. You can go bold with the color or incorporate a pattern. Choose an evergreen classic pattern. Black and white stripes also look great, depending on the rest of the decor. You can also put up wallpaper.

#3 Place a living element as a decor piece

You can add a living element like an aquarium in your guest bedroom. Such things are known to establish a calm atmosphere and are also great stress busters. They can easily help them shed the fatigue of traveling. You can also go for hanging plants as they uplift the aesthetic appeal and make the room more vibrant and bright.

#4 Make your decor a little cozy

You can incorporate a few throw pillows to make the space cozy and a lot more inviting. If you live in a place with freezing temperatures, cover up the cold floor with rugs to add a layer of warmth. Place lamps with warm lights on both sides of the bed to create a cozy environment. An aroma diffuser can instantly create a calm vibe.

#5 Add beautiful utility items

You can add some attractive decor items to the room that also serve some purpose. For example, an indoor nestled swing not only looks beautiful but also adds a seating space in the room. An accent wall mirror adds a chic look to the room and makes dressing up easier. A calming piece of art can help create a soothing vibe.