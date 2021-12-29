Lifestyle 5 ways to make your bedroom cozier

Published on Dec 29, 2021

Your bedroom ought to be comfortable and feel personal

The bedroom is the most intimate space in your entire house. This is where you come to relax after a tiring day. The way you keep your bedroom affects the quality of your sleep. A brightly lit bedroom isn't ideal, while some colors in the room might conflict with your senses. Here are some ideas to make your bedroom cozier.

#1 Use comfortable rugs

Cover up the cold floors with area rugs to add a layer of warmth to the bedroom. Place a plush area rug or a high-pool wool area rug just next to your bed. This instantly adds a nice and warm feel to the room. Choose a minimalist color and design so that it doesn't overwhelm the rest of the decor.

#2 Replace bright lights with warm lamps

Soothing warm lights can make your bedroom extra cozy. Harsh ceiling or overhead lighting is too bright and might disrupt the hormones that regulate your sleep. Instead, use lamps with soft lights at various heights in your bedroom and place the light fixture on a dimmer. Diffuse the brightness by using some pretty lampshades and low-wattage bulbs for extra coziness.

#3 Choose peaceful and calming art

A calming and peaceful piece of art helps to create a soothing vibe in your private space. It will add dimension and texture to your room. Besides, peaceful and cool images relax a hyperactive mind. We recommend you choose neutral tones like gray, blue, or green as they are calming. Avoid intense and high-energy colors like orange, red or yellow.

#4 Add some plants in your bedroom

If you are a plant lover, don't forget to display some indoor plants in your bedroom as well. They help to purify the air and make the room naturally fresh to get a good night's sleep. The color green is a calming hue, making it essential in the bedroom. Plants like lavender and jasmine add a natural aroma that will help you rejuvenate.

#5 Buy a good mattress and throw in more pillows

Choosing the perfect mattress is extremely important to ensure that you don't wake up with neck and back pains. Choose a soft mattress with bedsheets in calming colors to accentuate the feeling of comfort. Also, use a waterproof mattress cover to protect your mattress. Throw in lots of soft pillows to make your bed inviting, cozy and comfortable.