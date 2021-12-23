Lifestyle How to pick the right pillow?

Dec 23, 2021

A comfortable pillow can keep several neck, back and shoulder issues away

Have you ever wondered about the purpose your pillow serves? You have probably been using it to just elevate your head. But there is a lot more to it. Your pillow is supposed to support your neck and upper back while you sleep. Using the right pillow can keep issues related to the back, neck, and shoulder at bay. Here's how to pick one.

Preference Consider your sleeping preference

The pillow you choose depends on your sleeping position as different postures require different levels of support. You can be a side, stomach, or even a back sleeper. A medium-thick pillow works best for a back sleeper while a side sleeper can select a firmer and fuller one. Stomach sleepers can choose a soft and very thin pillow.

Fill Fill or fiber

It is important to know the filler material in your pillow as you might be allergic to certain materials. Some of the fill options are cotton, wool, latex, polyester fill, synthetic down, and memory foam. Make sure you are not allergic to the filler material before buying a pillow. If real feathers don't work for you, then go the synthetic way.

Fabric Consider the fabric

It is extremely important to consider a good quality fabric to cover your pillows. We recommend you buy something that is durable, natural, and breathable. It helps to protect your pillow against sweat, bacteria, and stains and also extends the life span of your pillows. Designer pillows add a decorative touch to your beds but don't forget to remove them before sleeping.

Size Size of the pillow

It is important to consider the pillow size according to your comfort level and the size of your bed. Most people prefer a standard-size pillow which is usually big and fits perfectly on a full-size bed. But if you prefer something larger, then choose a king-size pillow. You can also find special-shaped pillows that can provide additional support to your neck and head.

Weight Weight of the fill

The weight and power of the fill of your pillow determine the quality of the pillow. A down pillow's fill power ranges from 300 to 700 and can go higher. A fill power of 600 is considered good. Latex and memory foam pillows are usually heavy while synthetic or down ones will be much lighter.

Information When should you replace your pillow?

If your pillow has any bad stains, is torn, is de-shaped to a point of no return, then it is time to change your pillow. Generally, while your mattress can last for about eight years, the life of most pillows is only 18 months.