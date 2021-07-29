Essentials for creating the perfect study from home space

Written by Meera Venugopal Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:33 pm

A dedicated study area helps a child focus and become more productive.

With schooling from home becoming a part of the new normal, just like office space for us, it is also necessary to set up a dedicated study space for the kids. A dedicated learning space with all the essentials for studying can help the child stay focused and improve productivity. Read on for tips to create a perfect study space at home.

Location

The location makes all the difference to the learning curve

The study area should be away from the noise of the television or the kitchen. If you have a spare room, look no further as dedicating a separate room for learning allows you to fit in all the essentials and avoid distractions like a bed. If this isn't possible, then choose a space that provides least distraction in the home.

Desk

Customize a desk for the kids, buy an ergonomic chair

You have chosen the location but are not sure of what furniture to put in there, right? We suggest that you customize a desk with drawers that fit in your kid's books, school supplies and laptop. When you customize a desk to suit the requirements, it can also help to keep the study area clutter-free. Also, do not forget to buy an ergonomic chair.

Lighting

Right amount of lighting matters as well

Dim lighting in the study room can make the kids prone to dozing off, especially during the night or early mornings. If the room has windows, let in as much natural light as possible and complement it with smartly located artificial lighting. Wall and ceiling colors can also impact the mood and it is believed that light greens and blues help stimulate productivity.

Personalize

Add in a few personal touches like cute plants, calendars

A study room is a warm and inviting space for the children where they should feel productive and concentrate well. However, it needn't be dull or uninspiring. Add in cute plants, calendars and personalize the space with inspirational quotes or one of your favorite family photos. But while at it, keep it minimal and make sure that the elements are not distracting.