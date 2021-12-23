Lifestyle 5 inexpensive ways to make your house stand out

5 inexpensive ways to make your house stand out

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 03:11 pm

A few tweaks to the decor is all it takes to liven up your space

Remodeling your entire home costs a lot of money. But that shouldn't stop you from giving it a makeover. A few tweaks to the decor is all it takes to liven up your space. A new piece of furniture, a fresh coat of paint, minor additions to the decor can lend an instant fresh look. Here are a few things you can try.

#1 Customize your walls

Place a set of photo frames on the walls. You can either go the classic route and put pictures of your family in them. You can even cut out some vintage and aesthetic pictures from old magazines, calendars, or newspapers and frame them. Look for iconic and eye-catching images. Travel, fashion, or inspiring quotes are always a great idea.

#2 Add some more greens

Place some houseplants in your living space to add some color and freshness. You can choose from either the small plants, such as succulents, or drape a twig, such as a money plant. There are low-maintenance plants also available for the busy bees. Plants cleanse the air and create a positive aura around you. Plus, they look very pretty.

#3 Curtains can help enhance the space

Curtains can define your space, they speak volumes about the people who live in the house. Bold colors look great with muted furniture to add a pop of color. White and nude colors look elegant and sophisticated. Place a bunch of colored cushions on the couch to match the drapes. You can also add some throws to the couch.

#4 Invest in some mirrors

Put some mirrors in the living room. A huge mirror will reflect back the colors of the space and make the rook look bigger. Experiment with frames - you can go the colored route, or get an ornate frame in metal, or paint one yourself. You can also choose to place one big mirror or add a group of small ones.

#5 LED lights can amp up the mood

Statement yellow LED lights offer a royal tone to your home. They are also available with brilliant technological features like timers and remote controls to set the mood. They are safe and also energy efficient. Moreover, Christmas and new year are around the corner. So this is the perfect time to add more lights to your home.