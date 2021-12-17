Lifestyle 5 ways to make your living room more colorful

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 17, 2021, 06:35 pm

Now you can add colors to your living room by making small changes

You got a nice couch, some decorative pieces, a coffee table, and other things to make your living room comfortable. But it is also important to make it look inviting. Adding a dash of bright colors to the room can do that. Keeping it subtle and not going overboard is the key. Here are a few ways to add more color to your space.

Number 1 Place a large mirror with a bright frame

Have an empty space in the living room? Place a large mirror here. But instead of choosing silver or plain white, go for one that has a brightly colored frame. With muted colors all around it, the mirror will stand out and will become the center showpiece in your room. A mirror will also make the room look bigger.

Number 2 Add some colored cushions, carpet or a throw

The seating space is a good place to start with. Instead of choosing cushions with a similar pattern and color, do a little mix and match. Choose bright, solid colors and place them in an alternate pattern. Additionally, you also put a brightly colored throw over your chairs and couch. A carpet is another great way to add more color to the living room.

Number 3 Brightly-colored bookcase will add vibrancy

If you have a bookcase, do a little DIY and paint it yourself. Choose one bright color or a mix of colors. You can either paint the entire bookcase, or just the shelves, or the back. Arrange books with vibrant covers on the most visible parts. You can also place souvenirs on the shelves to make the bookcase more classy.

Number 4 Place some plants or a lamp

Placing plants in the living room gives your home a fresh feel. Choose small plants that do not require much water or care, such as succulents or the lucky bamboo. You can also pick artificial plants. If you are not into plants, place a lamp in one corner. Choose a big one with a copper color or a bright-colored shade.

Number 5 Paint a single wall to add depth

Another trick is to paint one wall a really bright color. Choose the main wall, one you have put a couch against. Go for a pastel color or a textured finish, but remember to keep it bright. You can also choose a shade that contrasts with the color of the couch. It can also be a shade that is darker than your other walls.