6 ways to start reading more

Which book are you reading currently?

Were you once a bookworm but can no longer find the time or energy to pick up a book? You are probably too tired after a day at work, those household chores, or handling kids. While these are all valid reasons for not being able to read more, there are a few things you can do to dive into those books once again.

Number 1 Devote a chunk of your screen time to books

While it is easier said than done, the simplest way to get back to books is to cut down on your screen time. Instead of binge-watching a show on weekends, pick up a book. Create a schedule where you are able to spare an hour reading. You can also have a reading session where willing members of the family can join you.

Number 2 Carry a book wherever you go

The best way to get some time with your favorite book is to carry it with you. This way you can turn a few pages whenever you find the time. For instance, if you take public transport to work, you can utilize the travel time to read. If you find yourself waiting for someone or for an appointment, get reading.

Number 3 Create a checklist of the titles you wish to read

Making lists keeps you focused, so make one about the books you want to read. Keep this list in a place you are bound to look at often. Once done with the book, strike it off the list. This will give you a sense of accomplishment. You will actually make an effort to read more just for the pleasure of striking it out.

Number 4 Find a cozy corner where no one disturbs you

Locate a place at home where you feel most comfortable( not on your bed). It can be a chair in the corner of a room, the dining table, or your balcony. The motive here is to find a peaceful corner that is not frequented by most family members. You can also create this cozy corner with a small couch and a footrest.

Number 5 Read to your kids

Another way is to read to your family members or kids. This method is also great for inculcating the habit of reading in kids. Reading together is also a great way to strengthen the bond with your child. Don't dwell on the fact that you are reading a children's book. In fact, these books are full of great messages and inspiration.

Number 6 Take a library membership

How about going old school and visiting a library? Find one near your home and become a member. Libraries open up a whole lot of reading options. You have access to the old, dusty books as well as new releases. Let's face it! Nothing beats the charm of reading in a library. Ask the bookworm sitting next to you.