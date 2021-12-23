Lifestyle Pamper your hands and nails with these self-care products

Do you know that your hands can give away your age? It is a fact that your hands age faster than your face. If not taken care of, your hands can lose elasticity a lot quicker. This is the reason why hand creams have become a rage in recent years. Here's how you can keep them looking youthful with a dash of pizzazz.

#1 Hand scrub

While you have been diligently exfoliating your face and body, don't forget to give a little scrub to your hands as well. An aromatic hand scrub will remove dead cells and leave a fresh layer of skin on top. What's more, the aroma will leave you relaxed. You can choose from a range of variants and fragrances, such as floral, herbal, spicy, and more.

#2 Hand lotion

Make it a habit to apply lotion to your hands after a bath. In fact, that is the best time to use a moisturizer as this way it seeps deep into your skin. Regular hand washing can also leave your hands dry. Keep a bottle right on the sink and apply soon after. Look for creams with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid in them.

#3 Hydration Gloves

There is a product called Hydration Gloves which is designed to do exactly that, hydrate your hands. It is like a sheet mask for your hands. It comes with moisturizing essence which you apply on your hands and then cover up with the accompanying gloves. Keep on for 20 minutes and remove the gloves. The treatment is like deep conditioning for your hands.

#4 Glass Nail Shiner

It is equally important to focus on your nails and care for them. Glass Nail Shiner, made up of semiconductor technology, is a non-toxic beauty product that can help you bring out the natural shine in them. It buffs the nails to give dull-looking nails a smooth, crystal-like, and shiny appearance. It might look like your ordinary nail buffer, but give it a try.

#5 Nail Art Set

If you are into making your nails look colorful, dramatic, or like getting patterns painted on them, then gift yourself a nail art set. These fake nails come in various designs. You can get sequins, beads, nude nails, fresh tips, and more. A good quality set looks very real and can stay on for anywhere from 15-20 days.