5 benefits of a low-carb diet

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 02:23 pm

Healthcare experts focus on having a low-carb diet

Carbohydrates are important for the optimal functioning of your body. But you must also be aware that excessive carbs can result in health issues like weight gain and high blood sugar. This is why healthcare experts advocate a low-carb diet. Although switching to a low-carb diet might not seem easy, these benefits can help you make the right decision.

#1 A low-carb diet can help you lose weight efficiently

There's a reason why a low-carb diet is better than a no-carb diet. A no-carb diet is sure to help you shed those extra kilos quickly but once you stop dieting in the middle, you might regain the weight. However, a low-carb diet offers sustainable weight loss. Limit yourself to only 20% carb intake, 40% protein intake, and 40% fat intake daily.

#2 Promotes 'Good' HDL cholesterol levels

Good cholesterol consists of High-Density Lipoprotein (HDL). Low-carbohydrate diets, such as the keto diet, require you to eat more fats and thus greatly promote good HDL cholesterol in comparison to low-fat dieters. This can further help reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The ketogenic diet can help you drastically reduce carb intake, and replace it with high-fat intake.

#3 It reduces blood-sugar and insulin levels

A low-carb diet can help reduce blood sugar and insulin levels in the body, and thus, is a boon for diabetics. Diabetics who go on a low-carb diet might even need to cut back on their insulin dosage by over 50% almost immediately. Studies have shown that 95% of people with type-2 diabetes minimized medication after following the keto diet for six months.

#4 It is effective against brain disorders

Our brain requires glucose and when we eat a low-carb diet, our liver starts to produce glucose from proteins. Some parts of the brain can only burn this glucose. As per studies, such a diet has shown advantages in the treatment of epilepsy (seizure disorder) in children and is being further researched for its impact on other brain issues, like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

#5 Triglycerides can efficiently fall with a low-carb diet

Triglycerides are a kind of lipid (fat) present in your blood and heightened levels of triglycerides can lead to higher chances of cardiovascular health issues. Cutting on your carb intake can help reduce these fat molecules in your body. Additionally, quit a sedentary lifestyle and get moving to reduce this fat in your body and to lead a healthy life.