Lifestyle 5 home decor ideas drenched in Christmas spirit

5 home decor ideas drenched in Christmas spirit

Christmas planning and preparations are a big deal for most of us

Christmas planning and preparations are a big deal for most of us. From delicious meals to packing gifts and decking up the hall, there's so much on the checklist. But it is your Christmas decor that makes the biggest difference and adds a festive cheer to the environment. Here are a few options to make your home sing this Christmas.

#1 Let the Christmas colors talk

Though there are several colors associated with Christmas, you will find red, green, white, and golden as the dominant ones everywhere. So stick to this color scheme. Place a few red and green cushions in the living room, garden gnomes, white and golden colored ribbons, streamers, and more. Nothing says Christmas like hot chocolate, so place a few mugs out for the guests.

#2 Make your own Christmas-themed candles

Instead of splurging on Christmas-themed candles, make some of your own. All you need to do is add a few green leaves at the bottom of a mason jar. Fill two-thirds of the jar with water and add some cranberries. Now, place a small, round red or green colored candle in the jar. This floating candle adds instant warmth to the place.

#3 Christmas is incomplete without fairy lights

Fairy lights can never get old school. These sparkling and warm lights can lend an out-of-the-world look to your garden. You can also use these lights inside your home, on the windows, the Christmas tree, and on houseplants. Some of these lights have small stars dangling at the end of them, see if you can get hold of a few such lights.

#4 Don't forget to deck up your mantle

If you have a fireplace, then this is the place that can add the maximum festive spirit to your entire home. Stockings and bells are a staple decoration on the mantle. To add a personal touch, make some holly leaves and bells out of colored paper with your kids. Add some glitter to them. Place some candles and a wooden chair.

#5 Pine cones scream Christmas

Pine cones look extremely well-placed in Christmas decor. Besides the Christmas tree, stick them on your windows, put them on the dining table, and near your fireplace. You can also place a bunch of them in a basket and put the basket on the coffee table. Pine cones also complete the wintery look and are known to radiate positive energy as well.