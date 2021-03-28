Greasy or non-greasy stains, food stains, ink stains, and this heartbreaking list can go on. No matter how good care you take of clothes, some stains just make their way onto them. If you are not one to dab harsh chemicals on your clothes, here are a few natural ways to get rid of cloth stains that are safe on kids' clothes as well.

Vinegar Vinegar and baking soda effectively remove tough non-greasy stains

Vinegar effectively removes non-greasy stains and here's all you have to do: Saturate the stained area with vinegar and sprinkle baking soda over it. Rub the mixture into the fabric and leave it for an hour. Re-spray the area with vinegar. Now add a cup of vinegar and some detergent to a bucket of water. Soak the fabric overnight to completely remove the stain.

Cornstarch Cornstarch and baking soda work well on grease stains

Some grease stains are extremely hard to get rid of if you don't know the right hack. Grease stains stick out of the fabric making them pretty visible on the clothes. Sprinkle cornstarch or baking soda on the stained area and let it absorb the stain. You will have to leave this for at least half an hour and brush. Rinse off and voila!

Shampoo Shampoo is effective to get rid of collar stains

Collar stains are way too common and the most effective tool to get rid of them is by using shampoo. Pour a little bit onto the collar and rub it to lather the shampoo. Let it sit for about half an hour and then rinse thoroughly. While every shampoo is just as good, those designed for oily hair work the best for this hack.

Liquid detergent A liquid detergent will work best for tomato ketchup stains

Tomato ketchup can cause notorious stains that simply wouldn't budge. But all you need is some cold water and a liquid detergent to get the stain removed. First, dab the stain with a cloth to remove excess ketchup. Then, run it under cold water. Now, directly rub a liquid detergent onto the stain. Leave it on for ten minutes and then wash it off.

Alcohol Ink stains on your shirt can be removed using alcohol