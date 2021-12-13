Lifestyle 10 ways to keep those curls healthy

10 ways to keep those curls healthy

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 13, 2021, 08:40 pm

Follow these tips to maintain your curly hair

While curly hair grab a lot of eyeballs and compliments, it is also extremely difficult to manage them as they tend to lack moisture and dry out easily. Even slight climatic changes can make them frizzy and cause split ends. But, worry not, here are some tips that will add more shine and bounce to your curls and maintain your hair health.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hair follicles tend to influence the amount of curl you have in your hair and people with curly hair have more asymmetrical or oval follicles. Curly hair are more prone to tangles and knots which makes it important to handle them with extra care. Apart from a simple haircare regime, the right products, proper care, and right hairstyles can up your curly hair game.

Cleansing Choose your shampoo wisely; try a pre-shampoo treatment

1. Choosing the right shampoo is extremely important irrespective of your hair texture. Pick a mild shampoo that is free of sulfate, parabens, and alcohol. Look for products that include natural oils, aloe vera, shea butter, and keratin. 2. Apart from this, try a pre-shampoo treatment. Use a conditioner or hair mask before shampooing to restore natural oils in your hair.

Cleansing Avoid excessive shampooing; always use cold water

3. It might not be a good idea to shampoo your hair every day if you have curly hair. Excessive shampooing can suck out natural moisture out of your hair. Keep a gap of 2-3 days between washes. 4. Hot water makes your hair dry and strips off the natural oil. Use cold water while shampooing to help retain strength, shine, and moisture.

Tools Use a wide-toothed comb; trim to avoid split ends

5. Curly hair is often brittle and dry and can break easily when combed. Try brushing your hair in the shower to avoid breakage. Use a wide-toothed comb and while de-tangling, go from bottom to up. 6. Make sure to get your hair trimmed every six to eight weeks to avoid damaged hair and split ends.

Tools Avoid a towel; use less styling products

7. Never rub your curly hair vigorously with a towel as this can make hair even drier. Instead of rubbing, gently pat dry with a towel. We suggest you to use an old T-shirt to dry your hair to avoid the risk of frizziness. 8. It is also advisable to use fewer styling products when you have curly hair to maintain the shine.

Routine Maintain a healthy diet; follow a proper sleep routine

9. What you eat also impacts the quality of your hair. Have a balanced and healthy diet to keep your hair in good condition. Also, drink plenty of water to keep your hair and body hydrated. 10. Sleeping on your back can make your hair messy. Instead, try sleeping on your side or wrap your head with a silk or satin headscarf.