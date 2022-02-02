Lifestyle

5 romantic places in India to celebrate Valentine's Day

5 romantic places in India to celebrate Valentine's Day

Written by Sneha Das Feb 02, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

There are plenty of places where couples can spend a romantic vacation together.

Are you hunting for some romantic destination to travel with your partner this Valentine's Day? Well, celebrating the day of love in a distant dreamy location is the perfect way to fall in love with each other again. A romantic vacation will also help both of you to strengthen your bond. Here are a few romantic places in India to celebrate Valentine's Day.

#1 Ooty

Ooty is the perfect location for couples to romance amidst the hills. Nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, the place offers amazing views of the magnificent hills and the Western Ghats. It's the perfect place to spend some quality time with your partner as you enjoy chilly winds atop the stunning hill station. You can also visit Ooty Lake to spend some relaxed moments together.

#2 Havelock Island

If both you and your partner love the sea, sand, and beaches, then you must visit Havelock Island for a romantic getaway. Located in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the place is perfect to spend some special moments with your partner as it is less crowded. You can walk along the smooth golden sands while enjoying the blue waves of the sea.

#3 Goa

Goa is not only for party lovers but is also great for a fun Valentine's Day vacation with your better half. You can spend some quality time on the serene beaches of Goa while indulging in the romantic experience of stargazing. Also, Goa's iconic Portuguese architecture and stunning forts, such as Aguada and Chapora, offer you some great sight-seeing options.

#4 Rishikesh

If you are looking for an adventurous vacation with your partner, then Rishikesh must be on your bucket list for all the good reasons. The place offers some thrilling and exciting sports that will surely give you an adrenaline rush. When here, you can try river rafting, flying fox, and bungee jumping with your loved one for a thrilling action-packed vacation.

#5 Coorg

Located in Karnataka, Coorg is known as the Scotland of India. It is the best place to spend a romantic vacation amidst blissful lakes, mountains, coffee plantations, and gorgeous waterfalls. When here, you can go for a coffee tasting, bird watching, or enjoy a trek through the jungle. The lush green landscape is the perfect setting to spend some quality time with your partner.