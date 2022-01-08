5 amazing things to do in Ooty

Sneha Das Twitter Jan 08, 2022, 06:04 pm 3 min read

Ooty is a delight for all the nature lovers out there

Nestled in the lap of the Nilgiri Hills in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is a beautiful hill town known for its stunning mountain views and gorgeous tea gardens. It is also known as the Queen of Hill Stations. From trekking to mountain biking, Ooty has a lot to offer to tourists. Here are five things you should not miss.

Information How to reach Ooty?

Coimbatore International Airport is 88 kilometers away from Ooty. You can take a cab from the airport to reach the town. If you are traveling by train, then arrive at the Mettupalayam Railway Station, which is 40 kilometers away from Ooty.

#1 Enjoy boat rides at the Ooty Lake

The beautiful Ooty Lake is known for its stunning scenic beauty. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and eucalyptus trees. Spread over an area of 65 acres, the lake was built in 1824 by John Sullivan, the then collector of Coimbatore. You can enjoy a leisurely boat ride here to witness nature's beautiful surroundings. You can also spot some exotic waterbirds here.

#2 Enjoy a joyride aboard the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Built by the Britishers in 1908, the Nilgiri Mountain Railway has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. When in Ooty, you must get on this train and enjoy the joyride that starts from Mettupalayam and covers a distance of 46 kilometers in five hours. The experience is truly memorable as you witness the picturesque views en route that will surely mesmerize you.

#3 Trekking at the Avalanche Lake

When in Ooty, you cannot miss the pristine Avalanche Lake that is surrounded by lush green forests, colorful flowers, and beautiful streams. In the 1800s, a huge landslide led to the formation of this lake. If you are an adventure junkie, you must try mountain trekking. The trekking trails are quite easy here. You can also enjoy camping and trout fishing.

#4 Stroll through the Ooty Botanical Gardens

If you are a nature lover, then the Ooty Botanical Gardens is the perfect place for you to relax and enjoy. The lush green gardens are separated into six sections and are built on a terraced layout. Established in 1848 by the British, the gardens house exotic species of plants and flowers, including pretty ferns and orchids.

#5 Try the local food

Ooty offers a wide variety of lip-smacking food for its tourists to enjoy. When here, do not forget to try the delicious Chicken Chettinad, Kozhi Varutharachathu, and avial. The flavorful and aromatic tea is a must-try here. You can also try some locally made bread, pastries, and coconut barfi, which you will easily find in most of the bakeries here.