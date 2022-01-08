Master the skill of time management with these 5 tips

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 08, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

Have you mastered the skill of time management?

Time management is a skill we all must embrace for better efficiency and productivity. If you manage to ace this skill, you start seeing the positive effect this can have on your day-to-day life. Your professional life changes for the better and your mental health also improves. Here are five ways to become better at time management.

Number 1 Set a deadline for each task

Setting a deadline will not only make you productive but also keeps you focused. Prepare a detailed schedule of tasks and set a time frame for each one. When you do this, you will begin to see how much time you are spending on a task and whether or not you need to make changes to better it.

Number 2 Delegate when possible

If possible, delegate some work to others. Micromanaging is the worst habit and while you think you can do everything by yourself, you really can't. Divide the work and follow up at regular intervals. It will not only lessen the burden on your shoulders but will also give you a breather. Besides, this is a great motivator for your team.

Number 3 Cut out distractions

Turn off the notifications from personal messaging apps on your phone. The purpose of this exercise is to get out of the habit of checking messages every 10-15 minutes. Blocking social media notifications for some time will also help you concentrate more on work and finish tasks on time. When you minimize distractions, you are automatically left with more time for what matters.

Number 4 Give yourself a break

Continuously working at a stretch will not only make you tired but would also increase your chances of making mistakes. Hence it is advisable to take short breaks in between to give some relief to your brain. Take a short walk, a power nap, or simply a coffee break. Breaks help you come back fresher and stronger.

Number 5 Organize your desk

A cluttered desk leads to a cluttered mind and affects efficiency. Start by rearranging stationery, files, presentations, etc. Assign a specific place for each of the items and ensure to put everything back in the same place after use. This way when you need them, you know exactly where to look and you save on the time you would have otherwise spent hunting.