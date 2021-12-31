Lifestyle Alone on New Year's Eve? Make it a good one

Here is how you can celebrate a solo new year's evening

Thanks to the latest curbs, several people might be forced to spend New Year's Eve alone. The feeling of having no one around to celebrate the occasion can be strange. But if you are a glass-half-full kind of person, it is possible to make the most of this time. Change gears, do things differently, and have a blissful New Year's Eve.

Number 1 Take a social media detox

Take a break from social media to avoid FOMO. Staying away from it will save you from feeling lonely. Once you catch a glimpse of people enjoying themselves, you would keep dwelling on it and end up feeling miserable. Plus, it is high time we understand that not everything on social media is true. Just lock your phone away for some time.

Number 2 Cook something for yourself

When alone, people tend to avoid having a good meal and just binge on something unhealthy and call it a day. Let's get cooking this time. A day before, think about what you would like to eat and go shopping. Now prepare a hearty meal for yourself and bask in the glory of your own company. Cooking can be a soothing experience, try it.

Number 3 Make a list of dreams

The evening of December 31 is the best time to reflect on your goals. It is also the time to make resolutions, so utilize the time to set doable targets. You can also prepare a bucket list of places to travel to or new things to try in the new year. Reflect on how you can improve your health and other similar things.

Number 4 Avoid alcohol and sleep early

Remember the last New Year's Day when you woke up with a throbbing headache and questioned your drinking choices? How about we get rid of it this year. Ditch the alcohol and go to bed early. This way you will wake up fresh, ready to get a headstart in the new year. Besides, drinking alone will only make you feel worse.

Number 5 Express gratitude

Free from the daily hustle and bustle of life, now you have time to think about your life and just be with yourself. Use this time to reflect on the year gone by and give gratitude for all that is good in your life. Reflect on the lessons learned and think about how to imbibe them in the coming year.