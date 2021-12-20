Lifestyle 5 easy toaster oven recipes

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 05:43 pm

Your toaster oven can do so much more than just toast bread

Are you someone who owns a toaster oven, but isn't able to get much use out of it? The truth is that there is a lot you can do with your toaster oven. It is not just another appliance taking up room in your kitchen. Here are a few toaster oven recipes that will make you fall in love with this metal box.

#1 Rosemary Potatoes

We all love crispy potatoes but are too lazy to make them, especially since we think they are too much work. Your toaster oven can do the job for you and make the potatoes crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Moreover, a rosemary and garlic seasoning works wonderfully with these potatoes. Here is the recipe.

#2 Pita Chips

Pita chips are the best alternative for potato chips. They can be easily made in your toaster oven and the addition of olive oil makes them healthy and tasty. You just need to slice pita bread into triangles and bake it in your toaster. You can flavor these chips as per your taste, with chili or even maple cinnamon. Here is the recipe.

#3 Roasted Cabbage Wedges

Source: Cooking Light

Roasted Cabbage Wedges are a great way to eat this boring vegetable. Roast the cabbage in the toaster oven, add in some feta cheese and lemon, and voila! You have the perfect salad ready. Roasting gives cabbages a unique flavor and lifts them up to another level. If you still doubt us, give it a try in your toaster oven. Here is the recipe.

#4 Biscuits

Your toaster oven can also be used to prepare crispy biscuits. You only need a few ingredients to whip up this recipe. When all the ingredients are combined in the perfect balance, these biscuits will turn out fluffy on the inside and super crunchy on the outside. You can make them in under 20 minutes. Here is the recipe.

#5 Garlic Bread

Is super-cheesy garlic bread your comfort food, too? Your toaster oven can prepare this yummy bread for you in minutes. All you need is garlic powder, hot dog buns, and butter. We bet once you make them in your toaster oven, you will keep going back to it. With this recipe, you won't need to order them from outside again. Here is the recipe.