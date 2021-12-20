Lifestyle 5 pot planters to lift up your home decor

Dec 20, 2021

Artistic plant pots can add a touch of elegance to your home

Gardening is an art and one of the best stress-busting activities. If you are a plant parent, you know how satisfying it is to see your saplings grow. But if you want to see your plants sitting beautifully, you will need some artistic pot planters that will also make your gardening game strong. Here are a few options to choose from.

#1 Iron planter

Iron plant pots with a matte-like finish are a great addition to your home. These planters will add a modern touch to your interiors. However, it is advised to keep them in a shady place because they attack heat that can cook up the plant roots. Also, do not forget to create a bottom drainage hole before using them.

#2 Ceramic

Stonewear or Ceramic pots are beautifully textured plant pots that are made with clay. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor plants. These planters come in a variety of colors, so you can choose one that goes well with your home. You can even paint patterns or figures on them Indigo blue pottery designs are famous on such planters.

#3 Concrete succulent plant pots

If you love succulents, then place them in concrete pots. These pots are highly porous, allowing water to absorb and evaporate quickly. They are well-suited for minimalist interior and exterior gardens and can even last a lifetime with adequate caring. They come in countless designs hand-painted by artists and add beauty to any nook or cranny you place them in.

#4 Hanging pots

Hanging pots have become a trend these days. These basket-like hanging pots can be added anywhere, even if there's limited space, and will add a sense of height to your space. They are ideal for dried flowers and placing them indoors will immediately bring greenery to your abode. Tip: They will look perfect on your balcony.

#5 Wooden pots

Well, wood has always attracted our eyes and the best part about wood is that it can be twisted into countless decor pieces. Wooden pot planters can come in small sizes like containers that will look pretty inside your home, especially if you add them to tabletops. Note: Do not place them outdoors as their condition might deteriorate due to environmental conditions.