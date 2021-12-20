Lifestyle Fine-dining etiquette you need to know about

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 20, 2021, 04:50 pm

Ace your meal at a fine-dine restaurant with ease

Visiting a high-end restaurant for a fine dining experience can get intimidating. Such places come with a few unwritten rules. But it is not possible for everyone to know about all of them. However, there are a few basic rules that can help you sail through the night with ease. Here are a few things that you should keep in mind.

Number 1 Be courteous with the waiter

If you are going for a family dinner, you can raise your hand slightly to signal the waiter. The key here is to make eye contact with the waiter without being noisy. If you are unsure of what to order then ask the waiter for a recommendation. Always look in the eyes of the person while you are ordering. Do not speak in monosyllables.

Number 2 Pay attention to the napkin and knives

While enjoying the meal, keep the napkin in your lap. In case you want to excuse yourself, leave it on your chair. After finishing your dinner, keep it toward the left of your plate. Don't get overwhelmed by several knives and forks. Browse a few online videos that talk about how to go about knives and forks.

Number 3 Make sure to follow basic dining etiquette

The foremost thing is your posture, sit with a straight spine. Your elbows should not be on the table. Look at the glass while drinking your beverage and not anywhere else. Make sure you look into the eyes of the person beside you while raising the toast. Another rule is to eat with the left hand and drink with the right hand.

Number 4 Keep your phone on silent mode

Don't keep your bag, mobile phone, or wallet on the table. It is considered rude if you take your phone out while having dinner with the guests or companions. A good idea would be to put it on silent mode till the meal is over. If you want to leave for a moment, take permission from the host.

Number 5 Check if there is a dress code

If you have been invited for a dinner make sure you are dressed according to the occasion. If you are unsure of what to wear, go in formals. If the dress code is casual, then you can loosen up your tie and fold your sleeves. If you drop the plates on the floor, don't pick them up, the server will collect and replace them.