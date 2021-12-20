Lifestyle 10 ways to make a bus journey comfortable

10 ways to make a bus journey comfortable

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 20, 2021, 02:59 pm

A long bus ride can be challenging for many people

A long bus ride can be challenging for many people. Whether you are traveling on a private bus with your family members or a local bus with other people, there are certain things you should do to make the trip convenient and relaxing. So before you begin the journey, here are a few things you should keep in mind.

Must-haves Bring snacks; carry headphones

1. Although bus journeys have frequent stops for using the restroom and grabbing snacks, carry a small box of snacks. You might feel hungry with no break in sight for hours. Plus, this way you get to bring your own healthy options. 2. This is a basic one that many people already follow. Bring your headphones to hear music without disturbing others around you.

Comfort Wear comfortable clothing, carry a neck pillow

Source: Unsplash

3. Always choose comfort over fashion on a bus ride. Loose pants with pockets, a warm sweatshirt, beanie, are everything you need, depending on the weather. Carry a stole and wrap it around your ears if it gets colder during the night. 4. Carry a neck pillow for more comfort. Once you start using it, you will never leave home without one.

Rejuvenate Pack toiletries in handbag; utilize the frequent stops

Source: Unsplash

5. Instead of packing toiletries in the main luggage, carry them in your handbag. This way, you'll have easier access to wet wipes, deodorant, sanitizer, and hairbrush to freshen up on the go. 6. Even if you don't feel like getting out of the bus on those stops, utilize them to stretch your arms and legs. Take a short walk if possible.

Conversations Make new friends; carry a book

7. Journeys are all about exploring, especially if you are on a long bus ride. Utilize the time to talk to other passengers around you, get to know them a little. You might end up making a travel buddy. 8. Reading a book can prove to be the best way to pass time on long trips. Time flies with a good book in hand.

Safety Keep your valuables safe; reach the bus stop before time

9. Do not let safety go for a toss. You can carry your smartphones, expensive headphones, and cameras but do not take them out unnecessarily, especially when you are traveling with a bunch of unknown people. Take your handbag/backpack with you when you step out to freshen up. 10. Reach the bus stop before time. You don't want to be the last one on.