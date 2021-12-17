Lifestyle Planning to sow a new lawn? Follow these simple steps

Planning to sow a new lawn? Follow these simple steps

Written by Sneha Das Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 04:21 pm

Follow these steps to create a brand new lawn

There is something fascinating about lush green grass on a lawn. It is soothing to the eyes and looks divine. If you are planning to sow a new lawn, then grass seed is the cheapest and easiest way to do so. The autumn and spring season are ideal for sowing a new lawn. Follow these steps for a perfect new lawn.

Information How to choose the right grass seed?

There is a wide variety of grass seeds available in the market. But choosing the perfect ones can be confusing. In case you have a family lawn, we suggest you select a seed mix that contains fescue grasses, smooth stalked meadow grass, and perennial ryegrass.

Clearing Step 1: Clear the area

Before you start sowing grass seed to create a new lawn, make sure to remove any existing plants, and weeds. Good preparation of the soil is the primary step for establishing a new lawn. You can either use a weedkiller to kill the leaves and roots of the plants or you can go for a sharp spade to lift existing plants from the surface.

Prepping Step 2: Prepare the ground and dig the soil

Source: Max Pixel

After clearing the area, the next step is to dig over the soil and remove the old roots and large stones and break down any lumps. Following this, walk over the ground to firm it down with your feet. Make sure to get the level right and cover the whole area. After you are done leveling the ground, add a layer of seeding soil.

Sowing Step 3: Sow the lawn seed

After your lawn is ready to sow, spread the lawn seed uniformly. Make sure to check the packaging instructions before you sprinkle the seeds. Remember to not spread them too thickly. After this, rake the surface lightly for incorporating the seed into the soil. Walk over the area to press the seed into the soil. Following this, water it to let the seeds germinate.

Care Step 4: Keep the soil moist

Source: Max Pixel

Now the final step is to look after your new lawn. Plants need water daily so as soon as you are done sowing lawn seed, we recommend you to water thoroughly at least once a day. Use a sprinkler to let the water fall gently onto your soil. Also, do not allow the soil to dry out until the grass is growing strong.

Mowing Step 5: Mow your new lawn

When the grass is 5-8 cm long, you are ready to mow your new lawn. But make sure the grass is completely dry while you start this process. You need to cut off only the top 1 cm of the grass. We recommend using a mower with sharp and nice blades and mowing on the highest setting.