5 hair oils for better hair growth

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 02:52 pm

Hair oiling has been a part of Ayurvedic practice since ancient times

Hair oiling has been a part of Ayurvedic beauty practices since ancient times and is a popular hair care routine across the globe today. A good massage with any hair oil at least once a week is advisable as it increases blood circulation. Different oils can help with specific hair issues. Here are a few that can help with hair growth.

#1 Wild bataua oil

The application of wild bataua oil once a week will provide a significant amount of vitamin E and omega-9 oleic acid to your hair that are essential components for hair growth. The oil originates from the fruit of a palm-like tree. This oil is a lesser-known beauty secret and helps in making your hair shine and is also a wonderful skin moisturizer.

#2 Lavender oil

Various studies have shown that lavender oil can significantly enhance hair growth and promote scalp health. Experts have also said that lavender oil has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties and has the power to increase hair follicles that support the regrowth of hair. Lavender is also an excellent relaxant and a nice head massage after a tiring day can take all your stress away.

#3 Onion oil

Studies have shown that applying onion juice or oil to your scalp aids hair growth and prevents baldness. It can also minimize hair fall and nourish hair follicles, thus leading to hair regrowth. It also works on other hair issues such as hair thinning and weak hair. You can either buy readymade onion oil or DIY some at home.

#4 Coconut oil

The presence of antibacterial lauric acid in coconut oil can effectively maintain your scalp health and can also improve the hair follicles by keeping the bacteria away. This, in turn, helps in healthy hair growth. Coconut oil has Vitamin E and antioxidants, that improve hair health and promote hair growth. Hair growth can also increase if you make it a part of your diet.

#5 Argan oil

Argan oil is another great option for organic hair growth as it goes through minimal processing and has excellent hydrating and moisturizing properties. Heightened antioxidant levels, fatty acids, and vitamin E in this oil are highly advantageous for hair growth. What's more, argan oil also helps in the treatment of split ends and protects the hair from harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun.