5 things to do when in Kufri

Kufri is ideal for skiing, tobogganing and other adventure sports

Located a short distance away from Shimla, Kufri is a beautiful resort hill station that should be on the list of every adventure enthusiast. Popularly known as Shimla's winter sports capital, the place is ideal for tobogganing and skiing trips along the snow-covered valleys. It is also popular for its hiking and trekking trails. Here are the top five things to do in Kufri.

Information How to reach Kufri

There are no direct buses, trains, or flights to Kufri. However, you can take a flight or train to New Delhi and take a taxi or bus from there to Shimla. After reaching Shimla, you can avail a bus or cab to Kufri.

#1 Soak in the nature at Himalayan National Park

Established in 1992, the Himalayan National Park is located in the midst of snowy valleys and dark forests. When here, you can witness a wide variety of flora and fauna along with thick forests of deodars and pines that enhance the beauty of the park. The park houses over 150 species of birds and 31 species of animals including, snow leopards, deer, and monals.

#2 Horse ride to Mahasu Peak

Horse riding is a classic and the only means of transport to reach the highlands and explore the town of Kufri. Mahasu Peak is one of the tallest peaks in Kufri and is accessible by mules or horses. The roads of Mahasu are muddy and filled with rocks but if you think you can brave the rough terrains, then give it a try.

#3 Yak riding

Yak riding is one of the most interesting and exciting things to try when in Kufri. Very few places in the country offer a yak ride and Kufri is one of them. The yaks are covered in beautiful attires and accessories that add to the beauty of the journey as you gallop through the stunning trails of enchanting forests and snowy mountains.

#4 Enjoy Tobogganing

Besides skiing, tobogganing in Kufri has been gaining popularity over the years. It is an exciting activity to try where you slide down through the snow-covered slopes on a sled. The sport will surely unleash the child in you as you go shrieking down the hills. The ideal time to enjoy tobogganing in Kufri is between mid-December to early February.

#5 Try warm and delicious siddus

Apart from its stunning landscape, Kufri is also popular for its delectable Himachali cuisine. One such dish is siddu which is basically stuffed bread prepared with wheat flour and filled with poppy seed paste. The dish is served with lots of desi ghee. Siddu is mostly prepared during the winters to maintain body temperature as it gets extremely cold here.