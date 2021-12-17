Lifestyle 5 lip-smacking mushroom dishes

Mushrooms are versatile and can be used in various ways

Mushroom is a versatile vegetable. It can be cooked into a curry, smushed into a yummy soup, and can add body and flavor to other dishes as a complementary ingredient. They have fiber, protein, and antioxidants and are low in calories as well. If you are looking for different ways to use mushrooms in your diet, here are some yummy recipes you can try.

#1 Lentil-Mushroom Burgers

Nothing can beat home-cooked food. So how about a healthy and guilt-free homemade burger? Lentil-Mushroom Burgers contain delicious patties prepared with a combination of mushrooms, lentils, and tomatoes. You can opt for whole wheat buns to up the health quotient. They are a healthy and nutritious food option for kids who we all know love burgers. Here is the recipe!

#2 Garlic Butter Parmesan Mushroom Pasta

A plate of Garlic Butter Parmesan Mushroom Pasta is a perfect dinner option on any day of the week. It won't take you more than half an hour to prepare this dish. This pasta includes dried herbs, cheese, butter, garlic, spaghetti, and mushrooms. This rich and creamy dish goes great with garlic bread. Here is the recipe.

#3 Baked Mushrooms

Baking food is probably the healthiest way to have anything. Baked Mushrooms are one such example that can be prepared in no time. This dish is rich in taste and has fewer calories. It does not need any preparation. You simply need to put the mushrooms along with other ingredients on the tray and put in the oven. Here is the recipe.

#4 Creamy Mushroom Soup

Another delicious food prepared with mushrooms is a fresh bowl of Creamy Mushroom Soup. Mushrooms are earthy and have a rich taste and can take something as humble as soup to another level. However, this soup is packed with cream and butter, so it isn't necessarily healthy but is definitely a great comfort food in winters. Here is the recipe.

#5 Mushroom Pizza

If you have been thinking about giving pizzas a try at home, then this Mushroom Pizza is the way to go. It has a thin and crispy crust and with the combination of a few spices and mushrooms, this pizza can beat most pizzas available in restaurants. You can add or remove toppings as per your liking. Here is the recipe.