Lifestyle 5 healthy foods for those working the graveyard shift

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 01:36 pm

Night shifts often lead to unhealthy eating habits

Millions of people across the world work the night shift. While some people love to work at night, some do not have a choice due to the nature of their job. With erratic schedules come erratic meals, thus leading to health-related problems. A few conscious dietary changes are all you need to get back on track. Here are a few food options for you.

Context Why does this story matter?

Adequate sleep and a healthy diet are two important things to ensure if you are working at night. Countless studies have asserted that people who work in night shifts weigh higher than people who work during the day. Furthermore, weight gain is also linked with several health issues like obesity. Healthy foods will also help you keep a balance between good health and mind.

#1 Dark Chocolate

From reducing cholesterol levels to lowering the risk of heart diseases, dark chocolates are helpful in ample ways. It is also one of the greatest sources of antioxidants. Dark chocolate also includes stimulants such as caffeine and theobromine that can help you stay up at night. Experts recommend having chocolates with over 70% dark cocoa.

#2 Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, proteins, and Omega-3 fatty acids. These tiny seeds taste divine with a pudding, and since they are low in calories and filled with essential nutrients, they can efficiently cut back on your hunger pangs. They are good for heart health, too. Chia pudding is great for skin health and can even reduce the signs of aging.

#3 Low Glycemic Index foods

Studies have shown that the pancreas is unable to work at optimum levels at night which is why it gets hard to regulate blood sugar. So foods that have a low glycemic index such as most fruits, raw carrots, kidney beans, and chickpeas will be digested and absorbed slower than usual that will ensure your blood sugar level does not rise.

#4 Soup

Liquid foods are another good option as they do not put a lot of burden on the digestive system as such foods are already broken down. So a bowl of soup works well at night. Additionally, they will keep you warm on chilly nights. Plus, you can have multiple bowls of soup without the guilt. Mushroom and other vegetable soups are hearty and filling.

#5 Nuts

It is natural and obvious to feel hungry while working at night, no matter what time you had your dinner. So instead of opting for processed snacks like sweetened drinks, chocolates, and namkeens, opt for nuts, roasted chana, almonds, and makhana. These alternatives are packed with all the essential nutrients and will without fail, make you feel fuller.