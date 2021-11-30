What are wisdom teeth and should you get them removed?

Written by Varnika Sharma Twitter Published on Nov 30, 2021, 06:46 pm

Wisdom teeth, the toughest molars, are vestigial organs

In our childhood, whenever we felt pain at the back of the mouth, our mothers or grandmothers used to tell us that it's likely because of wisdom teeth. We were often told they give us more wisdom and intelligence, but now, we realize it was told just to calm us down. But wisdom teeth, the toughest molars, are vestigial organs. Here's more on them.

Existence

Why do wisdom teeth exist?

Wisdom teeth, the third set of molars, are present at the back of your mouth. They generally emerge between the ages of 17 to 21 and may take years to completely develop. Wisdom teeth, if infected, can also damage the neighboring teeth or result in issues like bleeding or swollen gums, jaw pain, headaches, difficulty in eating, and discomfort.

Decision

Is taking out wisdom teeth a good idea?

Dentists recommend you to get wisdom teeth removed to prevent problems like the sack of tissue around the area of those teeth developing into a cyst, which may even result in bone loss. However, some recommend you to not take out your wisdom teeth because the area is difficult to clean and the process may invite bacteria to cause gum disease and oral infection.

Process

Is it painful to get wisdom teeth removed?

Fortunately, the removal process isn't painful with help of an anesthetic to numb the area. You're more likely to feel the pain, bleeding, and swelling after the removal as your mouth heals. For the same reason, your dentist may recommend you some pain relievers. Note: Don't let food get lodged in that area after removal or you'll need to hurry back to your dentist.

Cleaning

How can we clean wisdom teeth holes?

If you get your wisdom teeth removed, you need to be extra careful to keep that area clean. Opt for a gentle saltwater rinse daily. You will also need to discontinue unhealthy habits, including tobacco consumption or smoking. Hard foods are likely to get stuck around that area so replace those with yogurt or mashed potatoes. You may also need to avoid using straws.

Remedies

Here are some remedies for wisdom teeth pain relief

Meanwhile, to get some relief from the pain and discomfort of wisdom teeth growing in, try these remedies: Applying aloe vera gel to that area is harmless and may temporarily help cool down. A diluted tea tree oil-coconut oil mixture is an excellent way to kill bacteria. Menthol gives a cooling sensation, too. Lastly, trust the properties of turmeric to get relief from toothache.