India needs 10% nominal GDP growth for 'Viksit Bharat': CII

India will need a 10% average nominal GDP growth rate every year to achieve the government's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, said Rajiv Memani, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). In an interview with PTI, Memani stressed that this level of growth is essential for realizing India's long-term development goals.

Trade impact Interim trade pact with US important: Memani Memani also emphasized the importance of an interim trade pact between India and the US. He said that once finalized, it would eliminate uncertainty and open up a larger market for Indian companies, especially those in labor-intensive sectors. The CII President believes this deal will also facilitate technology transfers and encourage more joint ventures and partnerships between the two nations.

Growth projection CII's GDP growth projection for FY24 Despite geopolitical uncertainties, CII expects India's economy to grow by 6.4-6.7% this fiscal year, driven by strong domestic demand. Memani said that India is in a "very good position macro economically," with stable institutions such as capital markets and banks. He also noted that corporate balance sheets are looking stronger, further indicating a positive economic outlook for the country in the near future.