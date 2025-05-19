What's the story

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set the redemption price for the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2020-21 Series 2 at ₹9,284 per unit.

The rate is based on the average gold prices between May 14 and May 16, according to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association.

The original issue price of the SGB was ₹4,590 per gram for offline applicants and ₹4,540/g for those applying online.