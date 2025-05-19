The confidential filing route enables companies to postpone public disclosures of their financials and other IPO-related details.

Boat and PhysicsWallah have also used this method for their prospectuses, which are under review.

Through its IPO, Shiprocket plans to raise around ₹1,000-1,200 crore in fresh capital.

The company has partnered with Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra, JM Financial as well as Bank of America for its IPO.