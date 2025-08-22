New Android update will force dark mode on all apps

Google has begun rolling out the latest batch of features for Android 16 to beta testers. The update, known as QPR2 beta 1, was announced recently alongside the launch of the Pixel 10 series. It is likely to get a full public release sometime in December, according to Google's release timeline. The latest update brings expanded support for dark mode and themed app icons, among other improvements.

Accessibility feature New dark theme option The QPR2 beta 1 update introduces a new dark theme option that will automatically invert the UI of apps that are light-themed, even when users have selected the dark theme. This is aimed at making apps that don't natively support this feature appear darker. Google says this capability is "largely intended as an accessibility feature" for users with low vision or photosensitivity.

User control Themed icon colors The update also lets users force themed icon colors on apps that don't natively support them. This is part of Android's current icon theming system, which only works if app developers have provided a monochrome version of their app icon. In addition, a new "Parental Controls" option has been added to Android Settings for easier management of built-in controls and Google Family Link.