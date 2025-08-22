Elon Musk promises Grok 5 before 2024 ends

Elon Musk says xAI will roll out Grok 5, its next-gen AI model, before 2024 wraps up. He's calling it "crushingly good" and sees it as a big step toward artificial general intelligence (AGI). This follows the launch of Grok 4, which already brought smarter reasoning and multimodal skills.

Musk claims Grok 4 outperforms GPT-5 Musk claims Grok 4 outperforms OpenAI's GPT-5, showing how quickly xAI is catching up in the AI race.

While details on Grok 5 are still under wraps, Grok 4 has already impressed with its math and physics chops. It also fits right into X's subscription services.

Before we see Grok 5, an upgrade called Grok 4.20 will land to boost multimodal features even further.

Grok models available through X Premium Grok models are available through X Premium and dedicated apps, putting them head-to-head with OpenAI and Google's Gemini.

Musk even thinks that by later this year, this tech could help spark new breakthroughs in physics—pushing closer to AGI goals.