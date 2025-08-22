ISRO's 1st uncrewed Gaganyaan mission set for December 2025
ISRO is gearing up to launch its first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, called G1, by December 2025.
The star of this test flight will be Vyommitra, a half-humanoid robot designed to check how the spacecraft handles before humans step aboard.
ISRO leaders say this mission is a big move toward making India ready for human space travel.
G1 will put key systems through their paces to make sure everything's safe for future astronauts.
Vyommitra will act like a real crew member, helping collect data on life-support and safety features.
The mission builds on recent wins like the Aditya-L1 solar probe and tech upgrades, and draws from experiences shared by Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla—the first Indian to visit the ISS—who talked about microgravity experiments and training that are shaping India's space journey.