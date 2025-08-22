Google announces a low-cost AI plan for US government employees

Google has launched a discounted Gemini AI subscription plan, "Gemini for Government," for US government employees. The initiative, announced in partnership with the US General Services Administration (USGSA) under the OneGov agreement, is part of the broader effort to promote AI adoption across government agencies. The new plan will cost less than $0.50 per government agency annually, providing access to a range of advanced AI and cloud services at minimal cost.

Platform A complete platform The "Gemini for Government" plan is more than just an AI model. It is a complete platform that includes Google's latest AI tools such as NotebookLM and Veo, and is backed by the company's advanced models and secure cloud infrastructure. Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement on X, emphasizing that this initiative will greatly enhance the capabilities of US government employees at a minimal cost.

Tools The plan includes several advanced AI tools The "Gemini for Government" plan combines Google's AI-optimized and accredited commercial cloud with its industry-leading Gemini models. It offers enterprise search, video and image generation capabilities, the NotebookLM AI tool, and pre-configured AI agents for Deep Research and Idea Generation. Plus, employees can create their own custom AI agents as per their needs.