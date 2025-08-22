You can now link multiple Reels in series on Instagram

Instagram has launched a new feature that allows creators to link multiple Reels in a series. The update, first reported by TechCrunch, is aimed at making it easier for viewers to follow and discover related content. The move comes as part of Instagram's efforts to enhance user experience and keep audiences engaged longer on the platform.

Enhanced navigation Series feature boosts storytelling capabilities The new feature is particularly useful for creators who tell stories in a series of videos. Now, they can link all related Reels together, making it easier for viewers to follow along without having to scroll/search for different parts. This could be especially helpful in cases where creators often ask followers to "come back for part 2" or check back for updates.

Versatility Grouping together similar videos The new series feature isn't just limited to linking different parts of a story. It can also be used to group together similar videos. For instance, if a creator is preparing festive recipes, they can now group all related Reels together for easier access. This versatility makes the feature even more valuable for creators on Instagram.