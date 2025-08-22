YouTube Music celebrates 10th anniversary with new features: What's new?

YouTube Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary by introducing a host of new features. The most notable addition is the "Taste Match" playlists, which curate music based on the collective listening habits of users. This feature is similar to Spotify 's Blend and will be updated daily with new tracks. The update aims to enhance user experience and make music discovery more social and interactive.

Enhanced engagement New commenting feature for albums and playlists Along with the "Taste Match" playlists, YouTube Music is also adding a feature to let users comment directly on albums and playlists. This move is aimed at making the listening experience more social. Users will also get loyalty badges such as "First to Watch" or "Top Listener," with more badges planned for future releases.

Concert discovery YouTube's concert partnership with Bandsintown YouTube Music is teaming up with Bandsintown to help fans find concerts while watching the videos and Shorts on YouTube. The platform will also send notifications about upcoming releases, merchandise, and event dates.