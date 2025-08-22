YouTube Music celebrates 10th anniversary with new features: What's new?
What's the story
YouTube Music is celebrating its 10th anniversary by introducing a host of new features. The most notable addition is the "Taste Match" playlists, which curate music based on the collective listening habits of users. This feature is similar to Spotify's Blend and will be updated daily with new tracks. The update aims to enhance user experience and make music discovery more social and interactive.
Enhanced engagement
New commenting feature for albums and playlists
Along with the "Taste Match" playlists, YouTube Music is also adding a feature to let users comment directly on albums and playlists. This move is aimed at making the listening experience more social. Users will also get loyalty badges such as "First to Watch" or "Top Listener," with more badges planned for future releases.
Concert discovery
YouTube's concert partnership with Bandsintown
YouTube Music is teaming up with Bandsintown to help fans find concerts while watching the videos and Shorts on YouTube. The platform will also send notifications about upcoming releases, merchandise, and event dates.
Catalog expansion
YouTube Music's extensive catalog
YouTube Music boasts an extensive catalog of more than 300 million tracks, including studio recordings, live performances, remixes, and covers. The platform also offers more than four billion music-focused user-generated playlists. Of these, 1.8 billion are public. This vast collection is one of the key factors that set YouTube Music apart from its competitors like Spotify.