WhatsApp has made it easier for you to report bugs

WhatsApp has released a new update for its iOS app, version 25.23.10.71, through the TestFlight beta program. The update comes with a handy feature that simplifies the process of reporting bugs for users. However, it's worth noting that this capability is only available to select beta testers at this stage and will be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks.

Enhanced functionality Revamped Help section for better visibility The latest update improves the user experience by making it easier to report bugs. The Help section has been revamped for better visibility, with a direct shortcut to a new screen where technical issues can be reported. This makes the process more intuitive and accessible, as users don't have to scroll down through the entire Help Center anymore.

Quick access Shortcut on main settings page The update also adds a shortcut on the main settings page, giving users direct access to report bugs without having to go through the Help section. This is especially useful for quickly reporting problems like app freezes, crashes, or broken features. The goal is to ensure that important feedback reaches WhatsApp's team faster, potentially speeding up the identification and resolution of technical issues.