Next Article
Chinese AI DeepSeek gets upgrade to work better with local chips
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek just rolled out DeepSeek-V3.1, an upgraded model built to work smoothly with homegrown Chinese chips.
The launch is part of China's push to rely less on US tech, especially with ongoing export restrictions.
This update follows earlier improvements from March and May.
What's new in DeepSeek-V3.1?
DeepSeek-V3.1 uses a fresh precision format that speeds things up and cuts down memory use—making it a better fit for local hardware.
There's also a new hybrid mode so users can switch between "reasoning" and regular tasks with a simple "deep thinking" button on the app or web.
Plus, DeepSeek is tweaking its API pricing, which means developers using this AI will see some changes ahead.