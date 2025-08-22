Chinese AI DeepSeek gets upgrade to work better with local chips

What's new in DeepSeek-V3.1?

DeepSeek-V3.1 uses a fresh precision format that speeds things up and cuts down memory use—making it a better fit for local hardware.

There's also a new hybrid mode so users can switch between "reasoning" and regular tasks with a simple "deep thinking" button on the app or web.

Plus, DeepSeek is tweaking its API pricing, which means developers using this AI will see some changes ahead.