Rare Black Moon rising with sun tomorrow: What to expect

On August 23, 2025, a rare celestial event called a Black Moon will occur. This phenomenon occurs when there are four new moons in a single season, instead of the usual three. The upcoming Black Moon will peak at 2:06am EDT (11:36am IST) in the constellation Leo, just one degree north of the sun. Despite its rarity and cultural significance, it remains invisible to the naked eye.

Astronomical phenomenon What is a Black Moon? The term "Black Moon" is not an official astronomical term but rather a nickname for unusual lunar cycle patterns. It is defined as the third new moon in a season that has four, which is rare because the lunar cycle doesn't perfectly align with our calendar. The last seasonal Black Moon was on May 19, 2023. This year, summer started with a new moon on June 25 and had others on July 23, August 3, and September 21.

Visibility challenge Why is it called 'Black Moon?' During a new moon, the sunlit side of the moon faces away from Earth. This causes the moon to rise and set with the sun, making it invisible against daylight skies. Unlike lunar eclipses or full moons, a Black Moon goes unnoticed by most people. However, in this case, its rarity and cultural significance make it an event worth noting for astronomers and stargazers alike.