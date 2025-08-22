Rare 'Black Moon' to occur tomorrow: What is it
Heads up, sky-watchers: a "Black Moon"—a rare event when there are four new moons in one season—will happen on August 23, 2025.
This third new moon of summer lines up in the Leo constellation, just north of the sun, making it an unusual treat for astronomy fans.
What is a Black Moon?
A Black Moon is simply the third new moon during a season that has four (instead of three).
For summer 2025, those dates are June 25, July 23, August 23 (the Black Moon), and September 21.
During this phase, the moon is hidden because its sunlit side faces away from us.
How to best view the Black Moon
You won't see the Black Moon itself—it's invisible—but you'll get extra-dark skies perfect for stargazing.
On August 24 and 25, look west about half an hour after sunset to catch a slim crescent moon and spot fainter stars and space sights that usually hide in brighter skies.