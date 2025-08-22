Mark your calendars: Partial solar eclipse on September 21

Best views in New Zealand, Antarctica, South Pacific

Best views are in New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific.

If you're near Balleny Islands at sunrise, you'll catch about 78% coverage; Zucchelli Station in Antarctica will see around 72%, and McMurdo Station gets close to 69%.

In New Zealand on September 22 local time, Auckland sees about 60% coverage just before 7am while Christchurch gets up to 70%.