Mark your calendars: Partial solar eclipse on September 21
Heads up, sky-watchers! A partial solar eclipse is happening on September 21, 2025, mostly visible from the Southern Hemisphere.
The show kicks off at 1:29pm EDT (17:29 UTC) and wraps up by 5:53pm EDT (21:53 UTC), peaking around 3:41pm when about 80% of the sun will be covered.
Best views in New Zealand, Antarctica, South Pacific
Best views are in New Zealand, Antarctica, and the South Pacific.
If you're near Balleny Islands at sunrise, you'll catch about 78% coverage; Zucchelli Station in Antarctica will see around 72%, and McMurdo Station gets close to 69%.
In New Zealand on September 22 local time, Auckland sees about 60% coverage just before 7am while Christchurch gets up to 70%.
Next solar eclipse is on February 17, 2026
Don't forget—always use certified eclipse glasses or filters to protect your eyes.
Miss this one? The next solar eclipse is an annular one on February 17, 2026, visible in parts of South America and Africa.