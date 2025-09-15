Tiny asteroid has been orbiting Earth since the 1960s

Quasi-moons are temporary companions

Quasi-moons are space rocks that loop around the Sun alongside Earth but aren't actually captured by our gravity.

2025 PN7 is now the smallest and least stable of seven known Earth quasi-moons—sometimes coming as close as 2.8 million miles or drifting out to 37 million miles away.

For comparison, Kamo`oalewa, another famous quasi-moon, hangs around for over three centuries.