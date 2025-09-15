Next Article
Amazon sale: Vacuum cleaners available with up to 70% discount
Technology
Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is live, and vacuum cleaners are seeing discounts as high as 70%.
Whether you're eyeing a smart robotic cleaner or just want something reliable for daily messes, now's a great time to level up your cleaning game without overspending.
ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO, KENT Storm vacuum cleaner on offer
Deals include the ECOVACS DEEBOT Y1 PRO—a 2-in-1 robot that vacuums and mops with strong suction and long battery life—and the KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner, which offers a HEPA filter for cleaner air and works well on both floors and sofas.
With so many options on sale, it's easy to find something that fits your space before the festive season kicks in.